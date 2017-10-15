15 Oct, Kathmandu: The Nepali Congress (NC) has submitted the closed name list under the proportional representation for the elections to the federal parliament and State Assemblies to the Election Commission.

According to NC party office Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel, the closed list for the federal parliament includes the names of 110 proposed candidates while 220 have been recommended for the State Assemblies election. The ratio for the Khas Arya candidacies for female and male towards the federal parliament is 17: 17 while the ratio for ethnic female and male is 16:16.

Likewise, four female and three male have been picked from the Tharu community, eight female and seven male from the Dalit community, nine female and eight male from the Madhes community and three female and two male from the Muslim community. For the federal parliament, the list proposes 57 female and 53 male. RSS