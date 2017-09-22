22 Sept, Siraha: Nepali Congress (NC) has emerged victorious in Kalyanpur Municipality in Siraha district in the third phase of local level election.

The third phase of local level election was held in eight districts, including Siraha, in province no 2 on September 18.

Suryanath Mandal secured 4,808 votes to be elected to the post of Mayor of Kalyanpur Municipality while his nearest rival Ram Babu Yadav of Rastriya Janata Party (RJP) got 4,606 votes.

Elected in the deputy mayor post for the same municipality was Rohini Kumari Yadav of NC whose vote count stood at 4,664. Her closest contender Masuda Khatun of RJP conceded defeat securing 4,438 votes, according to the District Election Office, Siraha.

With this, NC has won in two local units in Siraha district as of now. RSS