23 July, Kathmandu: The meeting of the central working committee of the ruling Nepali Congress party called on Saturday to reflect on causes and weakness behind the party’s poor showing in the recently concluded local polls continued today.

Party top leaders and central members are reviewing reasons behind the party’s dismal performance in the polls and discussing ways to come up with a strategy to come stronger and fare well in next elections especially in the third phase of the local polls slated in Province 2 for September 18, said a meeting attendant.

The meeting also suggested ways for the party to correct its past mistakes and prepare itself enough before going to the third round of the local polls like choosing right candidates, distributing tickets on time and making all party publicity mechanism effective among others, said the party office.

Issues were also discussed on making organisational preparations for the polls, preparing action plan and party’s role in national politics.

Other issues discussed are appointment of Inspector General of Police, an article of impeachment filed against then Chief Justice and appointment of ambassadors, said another attendant NC leader Pradip Poudel.

NC senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel evaluated the party’s whole situation and causes behind party’s dismal performance in the elections while stressing the need for the party leadership to come together to make it stronger in the days to come.

Chaired by party President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, at least 20 NC’s central members aired their views on various subjects at the meeting that will conclude later today. RSS