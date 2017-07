1 July, Dang: Nepali Congress won ward chairperson and vice chairperson at Rajpur rural municipality in Dang. Lokraj KC garnered 2,395 votes to claim chairperson.

Likewise, Dhanapati Yadav was elected deputy ward chairperson by securing 2,273 votes. His closest rival CPN (Maoist Center)’s Shyam Kumar Jhakri got 1,858 votes.