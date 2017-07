1 July, Baitadi: Nepali Congress’ mayoral candidate has been elected in Dasharathchand Municipality.

NC’s Narendra Singh Thapa obtained 3,762 votes to win the election. His closest contestant Pushkar Raj Joshi from Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) garnered 3,700 votes.

Congress’ Mina Chand has been elected as the deputy mayor with 3,731 votes. RSS