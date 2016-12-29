NEA Bharatpur Distribution Centre collects Rs 970 million in arrears

29 Dec, Chitwan: Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), Bharatpur Distribution Centre has collected around Rs 970 million in arrears as of mid-December in the current fiscal year.

Of the total consumers failing to pay tariff for long, 506 cleared their arrears after the Centre started tightening the noose against the non-payer customers.



According to Centre’s engineer Rajendra Poudel, the Centre has started to cut the power supply to the government offices in Chitwan district not clearing their electricity tariff on time.

Poudel informed that the Centre is yet to recover around Rs 260 million in electricity tariff from various government offices and non-payers consumers in the district.

He shared that the Centre was preparing the list of a total of 435 non-payers consumers to send them to the NEA’s regional office to blacklist them. RSS