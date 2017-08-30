30 August, Kathmandu: Minister for Information and Communications Mohan Bahadur Basnet has said the task of framing necessary laws for election is in the final stage.

Talking to the representatives of government media at his office today, Minister Basnet shared that the government is making preparations for tabling the election bill at the parliament for the upcoming elections.

The election for parliamentary and provincial level elections have been scheduled for coming November 26, and the task of determining the boundary of electoral constituency under the Electoral Constituency Determination Community has also reached the final stage, said the Minister.

“The government is ready for security and other preparations and the Ministry is working to make communications effective across the country”, he informed.

Noting that the advancement and reforms of information technology in the country would help make performance in other sectors further effective, he assured that the arrangement of reward and punishment would be strongly implemented in the subordinate agencies of the Ministry.

Minister Basnet said that Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s recent state visit to India was result-oriented and successful. He shared that India has increased its assistance in the important areas of energy, trade, connectivity and tourism for the socio-economic development of the country.

In response to a query, Minister Basnet said that the ministry has laid high emphasis on the process of forming the late Krishna Prasad Bhattarai Mass Communications National Academy. RSS