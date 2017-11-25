25 Nov, Kathmandu: The Home Ministry has said the required security arrangements are in place for the first phase of elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies taking place in 32 districts Sunday.

At a press meet organised at the Ministry Saturday, Home Secretary Mohan Krishna Sapkota said adequate security arrangements are already in place for the elections, urging voters to take part in the voting with confidence.

“The Ministry and security bodies are alert and sensitive as well to conducting the elections peacefully and in a fear-free atmosphere with the guarantee of strengthened security system,” he said. “Pre-election security preparations have been completed and the Ministry is focused on the security during the day of elections.”

According to him, there shall be both aerial and foot patrol by the security bodies during the election.

Security personnel have been put on standby along with helicopters in six locations of each district for the security help. Likewise, the local administration has been instructed to retaliate any untoward incident and accident, take preventive security measures and be aware of possible security threat.

The security agencies will provide security at three levels during the election. The Nepal Police and the temporary police personnel will provide security in the core tier, followed by the Armed Police Force in the second tier and the Nepal Army in the third outer tier. The National Investigation Department however will be mobilized for gathering intelligence.

All the polling stations and settlements in the district have been allocated for the security purpose without duplication to the security bodies. The security personnel have been deployed according to this plan, the Ministry of Home Affairs stated.

The Ministry said that although sporadic anti-election activities have been carried out these were totally under the control of the security bodies. In this connection, the security bodies have confiscated illegal arms and improvised explosive devices as well as arrested more than 400 people involved in such activities. It said legal action will be taken against these people.

The Ministry said that although the public and private vehicles will not be allowed to ply in the districts going to the polls on the day of the election, vehicles on emergency service and vehicles bearing special passes will be allowed to operate.

It stated that all the necessary security arrangements have been made so that the security persons will be able to reach any place within 10 to 30 minutes in case there is some incident.

Three million 228 thousand 879 voters are voting in the House of Representatives and State Assembly elections taking place in 32 districts across the country tomorrow. RSS