Nepal-China relations discussed

31 March, Kathmandu: Various Nepali delegates attending a special programme in Chinese City of Shiyan have discussed Nepal-China relationship and sought ways to give the relationship a new height.

They expressed their views at the programme organised on Friday to mark the 20th years of sisterly city relationship between Kathmandu of Nepal and Shiyan of China.

They said Nepal could benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative while stressing the need for further reinforcing mutual ties between Nepal and China at both government and people’s levels.

Prof Dr Rajib Kumar Jha, also envoy of the city sister relationship, said China has accorded high priority to its relations with Nepal.

Saying there are mutual relations between China and Nepal, Secretary of the Communist Party of China stressed the need for taking the ties at people’s level in the days to come.

Also on the occasion, some copies of the English edition of a book entitled ‘selected speech of KP Sharma Oli’ by former Prime Minister and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli were handed over to Shiyan Medical University of China. RSS