Nepal clinches International Karate Championship

22 Jan, Baniyani (Jhapa): Nepal has become the champion of the International Karate Championship organised in Baniyani, Jhapa.

Nepal clinched the title winning 15 gold, seven silver and 20 bronze medals in the championship.

Similarly, Bhutan stood in the second position by winning one gold, four silver and four bronze medals while India stood in the third position with three silver and one bronze medal.

Two hundred and 30 players from Nepal, India, Bhutan and Bangladesh had participated in the championship.