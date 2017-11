8 Nov, Kathmandu: Nepal crashed out of the group match in the AFC U19 Championship as it conceded a 5-0 defeat to Oman in Kirgizstan today.

Started with a good performance, Oman scored three goals in the first half, while adding two more in the second half. In the total four matches Nepal has played in the competition so far, it lost all.

Nepal went down 2-0 to Kirgizstan in the first game, while suffering a 4-0 defeat to Bahrain in the second. Likewise, it lost 1-0 to UAE in the third.