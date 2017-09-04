4 Sept, Kathmandu: Nepal will face Tajikistan in the match to be held on Tuesday under the AFC Asian Cup-2019 qualifying tournament.

The match is being placed at the ANFA technical ground at Satdobato, Lalitpur. Nepal has so far collected one point while Tajikistan is yet to score a point after losing both games it has played.

Speaking at a press conference organised here today, Chief Coach of the Nepali national team Gyotoku Koji said Tuesday’s match was very important for the home country for a possibility to be selected for the Asian Cup. “We aim to win against Tajikistan and if not at least win a point,” he said.