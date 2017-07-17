17 July, Kathmandu: After crashing out of the first group stage match of the AFC U23 Championship Qualifiers after a 5-0 defeat against UAE, Nepal is under pressure to win against Uzbekistan in the second round being played at Tahnoun Bin Mohamed Stadium in Al Ain in UAE at around 8:10 pm tonight (Nepali time).

Nepal has to win two matches including this one to enter the next round. Nepal is also under pressure to register a wide margin win against Lebanon in a third round being played on Wednesday.

So far Nepal which played a match is rendered without point while Uzbekistan, which played the same match, has three points with a 3-1 win against Lebanon on Saturday.

With this, Nepal is placed in third position while UAE tops the group with three points. Likewise, Uzbekistan is placed in second position. Nepal is categorized into the group D alongside host UAE, Uzbekistan and Lebanon.

A total of 40 member associations of the Asian Football Confederation that are playing for the age group tournament to be held in China next year, are divided into 10 groups with four teams in each group. RSS