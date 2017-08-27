27 August, Tokyo (Japan): The 10th Nepal Festival 2017 is underway in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, bearing the banner with the slogan ‘Atithi Deva Bhawa’ meaning ‘Guest is God’.

The festival is being held at the UENO Park driven with a force of a plethora of aims which include drawing more Japanese backpackers to Nepal and promoting Nepal’s tourism products.

The two-day festival which started on Saturday is being organized jointly by the NRNA Japan, local organizations and the Nepali Embassy. The festival was jointly inaugurated by Nepal’s Ambassador to Japan, Pratibha Rana and NRNA Vice President, Bhaban Bhatta.

Nepal’s traditional attires, arts, products reflecting Nepal’s diverse cultures and identities along with locally manufactured products will figure in the festival.

Most of the visitors at the festival – which has set its target on promoting commercial tourism – were seen relishing the Nepali dishes, local products and folklore.

The models of traditional Nepali houses and the statues of Gods and Goddess wielding weapons in the temples were of particular interest for the visitors.

A total of 46 stalls related to art and culture, tourism information desk, local products including Nepali restaurants are the salient features in the festival, Organizing Committee Chairman Sudan Thapa said.