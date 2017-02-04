Nepal-India border to close for 48 hours

4 Feb, Bhimduttanagar: Ahead of assembly elections in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh of India, the Nepal-India border in the adjoining area is to be closed for 48 hours.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Prakash Bahadur Chand of District Police Office, Kanchanpur, said that the Nepal-India border would remain closed from 12 to 14 February.

He said that a joint meeting of representatives of administrations and security officials from both the countries held at Banbasa of India decided to close the border areas as well as beef up the security vigilance during the period.

However, agreement has been made to allow the citizens of third countries would to cross the Nepal-India border based on their documents.

SP Chand said that the highly-essential vehicles would be allowed to ply only from the legal entry points. RSS