26 June, Surunga (Jhapa): Nepal-India border in Jhapa district has been sealed for the next 72 hours beginning from today in view of the June 28 second-phase local level elections going to take place in 35 districts.

Checkpoints along the Nepal-India border including the Kakarvitta and Bhadrapur have been shut for the next 72 hours, according to Jhapa’s Chief District Officer Uttam Kumar Khatri. Some 118 kilometers land of eastern and southern Jhapa shares border with India.

Likewise, the sale and transport of liquor has been banned in the district during the election period.

Likewise, vehicles except those obtaining permission from the District Administration Office, Jhapa for operation on the day of election (June 28) are to remain off the road that day, Deputy Superintendent of Police Hari Sharma said. RSS