Nepal-India border sealed for 72 hours

13 Feb, Kanchanpur: Nepal-India border points in Kanchanpur district have been sealed for the next 72 hours from this evening in view of the Rajya Sabha election in India

The western points Gaddachauki and Bhramadev have been closed since Sunday evening and the Dodhara Chandani and Belauri points are to be sealed from this evening. The elections have been scheduled for February 15 in Uttarakhand and Utter Pradesh.

Likewise, Nepal-India checkpoints in Beldandi and Tribhuvan Basti will remain closed from Tuesday evening, and they will reopen after 17:00 pm of the election day, Kanchanpur’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Nainsingh Karki said .

The decision to seal the border points was taken with a view to averting any untoward incident during the election period. The India police have tightened security in the Nepal-India border areas and intensified security checks there. RSS