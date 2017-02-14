Nepal-India Joint Meeting opens way for additional power import

14 Feb, Kathmandu: The Government of Nepal is making power import from India smooth and regular by enhancing the capacity of Dhalkebar-Mujaffarpur inter-country transmission line to 220 KV.

A joint meeting of the Energy Ministers of Nepal and India held here on Friday agreed to continue current import of 145 MW through Dhalkebar-Mujaffarpur and import additional power after the capacity enhancement, said the Ministry of Energy’s Joint Secretary and Spokesperson Dinesh Kumar Ghimire

According to Spokesperson Ghimire, the target is set to increase the capacity of inter-country transmission line by coming May.

Likewise, the joint meeting has agreed to bring additional power from recently constructed Raxaul-Parwanipur and Kushaha-Hatiya inter-country transmission line.

The two transmission lines which were constructed with financial support from Indian government would also contribute 50 MW each to the national grid.

Similarly, the meeting agreed to give final shape to the study on New Butwal-Gorakhpur inter-country transmission line as per the study report of inter-country transmission line plan. The transmission line will have 400-KV.

The joint meeting also reached an agreement on transmission system to transmit the power produced from the Pancheswor Multi-purpose Hydropower Project which is under discussion for long.

The meeting took necessary decision to give final shape to the Detailed Project Report and initiate the construction process. However, the ministry declined to share as to what type of decision was taken to that effect.

Further, the meeting also enquired information about the progress of the Arun Third and Upper Karnali Hydropower Project being constructed as per the project development agreement. RSS