‘Nepal-India trust-building environment key to mutual development’

18 March, Kathmandu: Various speakers have stressed that mutual development was possible only when there was an environment of trust between Nepal and India.

At an interaction programme organised by the GP Koirala Foundation on the occasion of Seventh Memorial Day of former Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala here on Saturday, they pointed out the need of trust-building environment between the two countries for the development of both countries.

On the occasion, Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel said Nepal and India have been enjoying bilateral relations since centuries while noting the importance that both the countries should enable environment for mutual trust for development.

Poudel further said, “Environment of trust between Nepal and India was strong during the leadership role of Girijababu as the Prime Minister. It has been waning in recent years. It is key to create environment of trust between the two countries.”

He added Girija Prasad Koirala had played a significant role to take the country to the path of peace from conflict by showing courageous and catalytic leadership.

Also speaking on the occasion, CPN-UML lawmaker Lalbabu Yadav said both the countries would face bad time if problems emerged on Nepal-India relations of late was not meticulously resolved with wisdom.

Girija Prasad was the statesman of the country and his absence has been explicitly realized to carefully deal with national problems and bail the nation out of crisis, he noted.

Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi Sangita Thapaliya said late NC leader Koirala had an indelible contributions to sustain democracy, peace and development in the country. She also viewed that mutual development could take pace if relations between Nepal and India were further strengthened at political level of both the countries.

Laying emphasis on shared cultural and religious values and common life styles of people of India and Nepal, Vinay Kumar, charge’d’ affaires at Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, shared development initiatives and interventions are taking place in multiple sectors of the two countries.

He said mutual development projects have advanced in both the countries with strong bilateral relations while nopting Nepal’s economy had taken strides during the premiership of late NC leader Koirala.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Reconstruction Authority Dr Govinda Raj Pokharel said relations between Nepal and India should be established in multiple sectors.

Other speakers including Foundation Vice Chairperson Melaniya Rosha Chaudhary, former chairman of the Nepal Council of World Affairs Dr Rajendra Shrestha and former ambassador Dr Suresh Chalise stressed the need for exploring development opportunities by strengthening the relations between Nepal and India.

Also on the occasion, Foundation Chairperson Sujata Koirala handed over the commemorative portrait of Girijababu to the speakers. RSS