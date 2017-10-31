31 Oct, Kathmandu: The election manifesto of ruling Nepali Congress has stated to make the nation prosperous in the next ten years.

Nepali Congress President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, senior leader Ramchandra Poudel, general secretary Dr Shashanka Koirala and manifesto drafting committee coordinator Mahesh Acharya while speaking at a programme organized to make the manifesto public on Tuesday, opined for leading the nation towards economic prosperity.

The manifesto basically highlights to eradicate poverty through infrastructure, hydropower, and agriculture and tourism development. It also pledges to lessen poverty to three per cent from 21 per cent by generating 15,000 megawatt energy.

It has forwarded an ambitious plan to enlarge the size of national economy up to Rs 10 trillion in 10 years. It has further expected to welcome foreign investment to investment in productive sectors.

The manifesto has stated to manage pension to poor people and to generate employment to 500,000 youths aimed at lessening the burning unemployment condition in the country. Similarly, the NC manifesto has stated to manage health insurance to each Nepali so as to increase life expectancy to 77 from the current 71 years.

The manifesto has incorporated that more than 1,000 kilometres of four-six lane fast track road, more than 500 kms of railway line and more than 50,000 km black topped road would be linked with National Network.

Similarly, 32,000 tourists would be brought to Nepal every year after construction of five international airports and more than five million Nepalis would get employment in a direct and indirect manner from tourism industry.

Likewise, the country would be self-dependent on food grain, meat and vegetable within 10 years and 1.8 million hectare of land of Tarai-Madhes and hilly areas would get all-season irrigation facility, reads the manifesto. All people would get access to mobile phone and internet while every Nepali citizen above 16 years will have a bank account.

The manifesto also incorporated the various issues including all new buildings and houses would be mandatorily quake-resistant and 45 per cent of area of the country would be covered by forest.