13 July, Kathmandu: Home Minister Janardan Sharma has said corruption is the major challenge to democracy and rule of law.

Addressing the 8th meeting of the Home Ministers of the member countries of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) in Colombo, the capital city of Sri Lanka, today, he said the people would start losing trust on politics, related institutions and leadership as well when corruption increases.

According to the Home Minister’s private secretariat, the Home Affairs Minister further said that although highest efforts have been made from across the world to combat terrorism and criminal activities, difficulties are faced in addressing such problems. He informed the meeting that Nepal was legislating seven key laws to fight terrorism.

Stating that a review committee has also been constituted to address the money laundering issue, he said works on this have been forwarded as per the international standards.

Home Minister Sharma said cyber crime had emerged as a big challenge for the development and prosperity in the present context.

Minister Sharma, Home Secretary Lok Darshan Regmi and spokesman Deepak Kafle will return home on Friday after attending the two-day meeting. RSS