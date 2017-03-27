Nepal posts 181-run target for Pakistan

27 March, Kathmandu: Nepal posted a target of 181 runs before Pakistan in a match held today under the ACC Emerging Teams Cup of Cricket Tournament.

Nepal, which was sent to bat first after losing the toss, made 180 runs in 50 overs at the loss of nine wickets. The match is underway at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Academy ground in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

Sunil Dhamala and Sharad Vesawkar led the innings for the Nepali team as captain Gyanendra Malla was out just with 2 runs to his name. Similarly, Sagar Pun was run out after scoring 4 runs and Dipendra Singh Airi 14 runs.

Dhamala topped the score with the contribution of 43 runs to his team while Vesawkar played scored 38 runs from 58 balls. Binod Bhandari made 24 runs and Aarif Sheikh contributed 16 runs for their team.

Nepali cricket team’s incumbent captain Paras Khadka is not playing in this tournament while three bowlers Shakti Gauchan, Sompal Kami and Basanta Regmi are also not in the team.

Players below 23 years of age from Nepal, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri-Lanka are playing in the tournament organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).