Nepal suitable for investment, Indian Finance Minister Jaitley

2 March, Kathmandu: Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said that Nepal is a lucrative destination for investment given its immense economic possibilities.

Addressing the two-day-long ‘Nepal Investment Summit’ organized by Ministry of Industry and Investment Board of Nepal in the capital city on Thursday, the Indian Finance Minister said that India wishes to see an economically strong Nepal.

Saying that Nepal can be developed through proper utilization of natural resources, Jaitley added there are investment opportunities in Nepal’s energy, agriculture, tourism and irrigation sectors. He also said there are chances of investment in culture and religious tourism as well.

“The investors of Nepal and India can move ahead through coordination for the investments in educational, medicine and engineering sectors,” he added.

Jaitley also stressed the need for policy reforms for the investment as well as infrastructure development adding that the State should adopt a durable tax policy for expanding investments. RSS