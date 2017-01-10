Nepal will not exist if Tarai and hilly areas split: Chairman KC

10 Jan, Bhaktapur: Chairman of Rastriya Janamorcha Nepal, Chitra Bahadur KC, has said there was risk of Nepal disintegrating if hilly and Tarai regions were separated in the name of federalism.

At a programme organised by Rafat Sanchar Club here on Tuesday, Chairman KC said that federalism should not be implemented to disintegrate the country. He said, “Conspiracy is being hatched to annexe Nepal in a foreign land in future by splitting Tarai and hilly regions in the name of federalism.”

Also the former Deputy Prime Minister, KC argued that the Speaker has carried out activities against Parliament norms by allowing tabling of the constitution amendment bill.

Leader KC said that attempts have been made to destroy democracy and republicanism by delaying the announcement of the date for elections by the government. RSS