22 Oct, Kathmandu: The ruling Nepali Congress has finalized the names of the candidates under the first past the post category of the coming elections of House of Representatives and of Provincial Assemblies.

The party informed that it made final decision on nominations of the candidates under the FPTP for first round of elections being held on November 26.

The closed list for the proportional category of elections was already submitted to the Election Commission.

For the FPTP category of election being held on November 26, the EC had fixed the schedule for October 22 to finalize the nomination. A total of 32 districts from mountainous and upper hilly areas are holding the elections of both federal and provincial levels at once on November 26, while the remaining districts on December 7.

Some of the eminent leaders the NC nominated are- Bal Bahadur KC for federal parliament, and Prakash Singh Karki from constituency no 1 and Angelu Sherpa from constituency no 2 for provincial parliament from Solukhumbu. Similarly, Romi Gauchan Thakali is nominated for federal parliament, while Mikyu Gurung from constituency no 1 and Chhiring Dhawa Gurung from constituency no 2 of provincial parliament. Ramhari Khatiwada from Okhaldhunga district has been picked for federal parliament, and Pradip Kumar Sunuwar for constituency no 1 and Mitrasen Dahal in constituency no 2 in the provincial parliament.

Dr Ram Sharan Mahat is nominated for federal parliament from constituency no 1 of Nuwakot while Arjun Narsing KC from constituency no 2 for the same parliament. Those picked for provincial parliament are- Mahendra Thing and Ramesh Kumar Mahat from constituency no 1 and Ra Jagdish Narsking KC and Jagat Bahadur Tamang from constituency no 2.

Mohan Bahadur Basnet is nominated as federal parliament candidate from constituency no 1 of Sindhupalchowk. The party has made alliance with RPP Democratic by nominating its chairman Pashupati Shumsher Rana for federal parliament from constituency no 2 of Sindhupalchowk district.

Champa Khadka has been nominated as federal parliament candidate from Baglung constituency no 1 and Niraj Pun from constituency no 2. Similarly, Dipendra Thapp and Prakash Poudel are picked as provincial parliament candidates from constituency no 1 and Manjesh Gharti and Jit Bahadur Sherchan from constituency no 2.

In Rukum (eastern part), Hari Shankar Gharti Magar has been picked as the candidate for federal parliament, and Dut Kumar Pun for provincial parliament from constituency no 1 and Datta Bahadur Basnet from constituency no 2.

In Bajura, Kabiraj Pandit has been nominated as a candidate for federal parliament while Janak Raj Giri for provincial parliament from constituency no 1 and Padam Bahadur Sahi from constituency no 2.

The NC has picked the candidates also from the electoral alliance partners as Federal Socialist Forum Nepal, RPP (Democratic) and Naya Shakti Party Nepal.