2 Sept, Kathmandu: A 23-member national football team has been announced that will vie against Tajikistan on coming Tuesday.

Chief coach Gyotoku Koji announced the team at a news conference organized here today.

Nepal will take on Tajikistan at the ANFA playground at Satdobato in Lalitpur on Tuesday in the match to be played under the Asian Cup-2019 qualifiers.

The players selected for the tournament include Kiran Kumar Limbu, Bishal Shrestha and Bikesh Kuthu as goalkeepers, and Biraj Maharjan, Devendra Tamang, Ananta Tamang, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Jitendra Karki, Aditya Chaudhary and Kamal Shrestha as defenders.

Similarly, Sunil Bal, Heman Gurung, Rohit Chand, Suman Lama, Anjan Bishta, Bikram Lama, Bishal Rai, Hemanta Thapa Magar and Sujal Shrestha have been included as mid-fielders while Bimal Gharti Magar, George Prince Karki, Navayug Shrestha and Bharat Khawas as strikers in the Nepali squad. RSS