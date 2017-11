22 Nov, Rukum: A Nepali migrant worker died in Saudi Arabia. Mani Raj Pariyar, 29, of Aathbiskot Municipality-9 in Rukum was found dead in his bed, said the deceased’s family members.

It has been learnt that Pariyar, who had gone to bed after having dinner on Monday, was found dead the following day in the morning. Pariyar, who had gone to the Gulf three years ago, was working for a Riyadh-based company.

Efforts were on to repatriate Pariyar’s body, said ward chairman of the municipality Tarak Bahadur Shahi. RSS