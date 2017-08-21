21 August, Jajarkot: A youth who went to India to earn money through manual work to fund his studies has died.

21 – year – old Gopal Rawat of Junichande rural municipality – 1 had gone to Rajgarh in Sirmaur of India in search of work on July 21.

He died in a road accident at Bhuinra link road in Sirmaur, according to his relative Krishna Bahadur Khadka.

Rawat is a 12th grader at Aadarsha Higher Secondary School located at Luhadaha of Junichande rural municipality – 4. Most of the youths from poor economic background here have a tendency to go to India to find work and make money to feed their family members. RSS