8 Nov, Ilam: A Nepali migrant worker from Phakphokthum rural municipality-1 of Ilam district died in Malaysia on November 5.

Arjun Limbu, 2, working in a furniture shop located at Johor Bahru, Malaysia, died of a heart attack when he was sleeping in his room.

The body of Limbu has been kept in a local hospital, said Yogen Ghimire. The company has initiated preparations to send the dead body back to Nepal.