6 Sept, Kathmandu: A Nepali migrant, who reached Kuwait for a job, has lost contact with her family since the past five years. A permanent resident of Chautara Sangachowkgadhi Municipality in Sindhupalchok, Dolma Lama had reached the foreign country six years ago through local agents.

“She (Dolma) was in contact with us for the first one year since she reached Kuwait. She telephoned three or four times. She lost contact for the past five years however,” said Dolma’s mother Chheku Tamang.

Dolma told her family during the conversations that she would work as a domestic help and that the nature of work was good.

The agents Karma Lama and Prakash Lama, who had sent Dolma to Kuwait, expressed ignorance about her whereabouts, said Chheku. “They (Karma and Prakash) asked me not to worry about Dolma and stay calm. But it has been a good five years since she became incommunicado,” she said.

When asked by Rastriya Samachar Samiti, the accused admitted to sending Lama off to Kuwait for a job, but were unaware about her current status, as the agents said she ran away from her employer.

Mother Chheku is spending days and nights in agony since Dolma had disappeared. “Please search for my daughter. I do not know where to go for a complaint,” she requested RSS during the conversation with a portrait picture of Dolma in her hand. She has not filed a police complaint so far. She said Rs 45,000 was spent in sending Dolma to Kuwait.

Rina Shrestha, a representative of Sami Project, Sindhupalchok under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said the number of migrant workers in foreign countries disappearing has gone rampant in Sindhupalchok.

Complaints of four persons working in foreign land disappearing has been lodged in the fiscal year 2016/17 alone, she said. The figure includes two women and two men. RSS