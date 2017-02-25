Nepali migrant worker found dead in India

25 Feb, Baitadi: A Nepali migrant worker was found dead on Friday in India.

The deceased has been identified as 40 – year – old Chandra Singh Kunwar of Dhari – 2 in Darchula, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kedar Khanal of District Police Office, Darchula.

Kunwar, who had left for Pithauraghad of India was found dead at Ninglapani of Dharchula, India, DSP Khanal added. Kunwar had a deep injury on his head and blood was gushing out of his nose and ears when his body was found. He had left for India just two days ago. RSS