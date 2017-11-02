2 Nov, Kathmandu: A 17-member team for ICC Women T20 Asia Qualifier 2017 was announced here today.

The team comprising ICC representative Aminul Islam, Head Coach of Nepal National Cricket Men’s Team Jagat Tamata, coach of Nepal National Women’s Cricket Team Samson Thapa and Captain Rubina Chettri selected the 17-member women’s team including three players as reserves.

Players selected were Vice Captain Sita Rana Magar, Neri Thapa, Jyoti Pandey, Sarita Magar, Roma Thapa, Sonu Khadka, Ritu Kanojiya, Sabnam Rai, Laxmi Chaudhary, Kajal Shrestha, Indu Barma, Karuna Bhandari and Sangita Rai.

Similarly, players selected as reserves were Nitu Bhandari, Rekha Rawal and Kabita Kunwar.

The Women’s World T20 Asia Qualifier Tournament is taking place in Thailand November 20-27 where Hong Kong, Malaysia, UAE, China, Nepal are participating including the host country, Thailand.

Nepal will play its first match against Thailand on November 20 while it will face Hong Kong on November 21.

Likewise, Nepal will vie with UAE on November 23 and with Malaysia on November 24. Nepal will play its last match against China on November 26.