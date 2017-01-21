Nepalis living close to border defend the frontier: Defence Minister

21 Jan, Dhangadhi (Kailali): Defence Minister Bal Krishna Khand on Saturday said Nepalis living in the bordering area in south and north have defended the border area.

Inaugurating the general assembly of Nawajiban Cooperative Limited, Dhangadhi, he said all Nepalis are patriotic and no one should be looked down upon.

“Activities that take place in Nepal and go against India and China should be barred from taking place. Such things are against security and the nation,” he said.

In a different context, Minister Khand other things could be changed from the constitution except for unchangeable things like sovereignty, national independency, territorial-integrity and national unity.

Also on the occasion, Chairman of the cooperative Ratan Bahadur Kathayat presented the annual report of fiscal year 2072\73 of the organisation. RSS