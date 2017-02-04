Nepse records increase by 76 points

4 Feb, Kathmandu: The Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) that had been experiencing a decline since the past few weeks increased by 76 points this week.

Compared to the first day of the week, Nepse ended with an increase by 72.75 points to reach 1,382.45 points in the Nepse index at the end of the week.

A total of 20,660 transactions relating to 156 companies took place in the stock exchange this week with a total trade of Rs. 2.21 billion. The trade and transaction included the sale and purchase of 5.95 million shares.

The total amount of transaction however is lesser by 0.64 per cent compared to the previous week. RSS