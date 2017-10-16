16 Oct, Kathmandu: The domestic share market witnessed a double-digit rise Monday, the second day of the week. According to the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse), the sole authorised dealer to control over the share market, confirmed that the stock market today increased by 46.62 point, the highest rise after the Dashain festival, thus closing at 1,564 point.

Share analysts view that such an encouraging rise in the share market was due to patience of investors who have started doing business with conscience and the current political atmosphere is too confidential with the building of atmosphere conducive for the elections.

The sensitive index measuring the price value of ‘A’ companies’ share jumped by 10.21 points compared to that of Sunday. Over 1.4 million units of share of a total 163 companies were sold and purchased today. The transactions value was Rs over 650 million.

The share value of hotel group increased by 48.66 points, development bank by 57.36 points, hydropower by 52.55 points, insurance by 264.75 points and others went up by 0.28 points. Business sector lost today, however, with suffering the 4.22- point downfall. RSS