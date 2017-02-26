New Chinese specialist doctors’ team arrive at cancer hospital

26 Feb, Chitwan: A new Chinese team of specialist doctors have arrived at the BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital in Bharatpur.

The team will return on March 1. The Chinese government has been regular sending teams of specialist doctors at the hospital which it built as Asia’s model hospital.

Hospital’s Executive Director, Dr Chin Bahadur Pun, said the Chinese government has been sending specialist doctors since the launch of Inpatient Department at the hospital.

The Chinese government had handed over the hospital to Nepal in 1998 and the inpatient service was launched the next year. The hospital had started the day care service since 1995. RSS