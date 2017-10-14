14 Oct, Kathmandu: President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office and secrecy to three ministers and a deputy prime minister at a special ceremony held at the Office of the President at Shital Niwas on Saturday evening.

President Bhandari administered the oath of office and secrecy to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio, Kamal Thapa, and Ministers without Portfolio Jayanta Chand, Dilnath Giri and Bikram Bahadur Thapa.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, the deputy prime ministers, ministers, heads of constitutional bodies, the chief secretary of the government, chiefs of the security bodies, among high officials were present on the occasion.