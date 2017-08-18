18 August, Kathmandu: Newly appointed Attorney General Basanta Ram Bhandari assumed the office Friday.

After assuming the office, the legal advisor of the government, Attorney General Bhandari pledged to defend the government cases in an effective and efficient manner as per the law by using his legal experience and capacity.

Chief Justice Gopal Parajuli administered the oath of office and secrecy to newly appointed Attorney General Bhandari in the presence of President Bidya Devi Bhandari Friday itself. RSS