11 July, Rukum: A newly elected ward member for Puthauttar Ganga Rural Municipality ward no 7 in Rukum district was killed on Monday before she assumed office.

Bayaansari Kami, 27, was killed by her husband over domestic dispute. Her 38-year-old husband, Tej Bahadur Kami, attacked her with Khukuri, according to police.

Bayaansari was elected to the post from the Dalit woman quota from the Nepali Congress.

According to the locals, her husband had been picking up quarrel with her since she filed her candidacy for the June 28 second round of local level election.

Husband Kami also admitted of attacking his wife. He has been arrested and further investigation into the case is underway, said Police Inspector Thamman Bahadur Rajali at the District Police Office, Rukum.

The dead body has been brought to the District Hospital at Salleri for post mortem, Police Inspector Rajali said. RSS