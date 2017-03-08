Newly married forced out of home on charge of witchcraft

8 March, Kathmandu: Just as the world was observing the International Women’s day, a newly married woman here was forced out of her home on the charge of practicing witchcraft.

The baseless blame on her was reportedly put for not bringing enough dowry during the marriage that took place two weeks ago on February 23. Upama Bhandari of Arubari in Gokarneswar municipality-16 had married Dinesh KC of Bensigaon in ward no.15 of the same municipality.

Following the incident, Upama filed a complaint at the Metropolitan Police Range, Boudha today, according to assistant sub-inspector Sukra Rai. Both the parties were invited to the Police Range for a discussion and an agreement was reached whereby both the parties would seek a legal recourse, Rai said.

Based on the complaint, Upama’s mother-in-law Radhika KC has been taken into custody while her husband Dinesh was left as per the condition to be present when invited.

Dinesh was given the luxury as he works for the Nepal Army in the post of a Captain. It is a serious case for an army personnel to force his wife out of home just two weeks after the arranged marriage, said advocate Pradip Thapa. RSS