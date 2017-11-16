16 Nov, Butwal: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said the next destination of the country is economic development and prosperity following the attainment of Constitution through the Constituent Assembly.

Dahal, also the former Prime Minister, said this while inaugurating the fourth national trade fair agriculture and tourism festival held at Anchalpur of Bhairahawa with the slogan ‘National economy and trade diversification for national independence’.

“The left alliance was formed for the economic development, prosperity and stability”, he added.

Noting that they would work for wider development of Lumbini in a way to boost national economy, he said there is potential of linking Lumbini with train network.

Fair Organizing Committee Coordinator Narayan Prasad Bhandari shared that the fair was organized to promote the market of domestic produce, establish direct contact between the entrepreneurs and costumers, increase competitive capacity of the entrepreneurs and contribute to the development of industry and tourism in Rupandehi.

Around 400 stalls have been installed in the fair.

Meanwhile, Chairperson Dahal claimed that the left alliance would secure two-third majority in the upcoming elections for the first time.

Addressing an election gathering at Waling of Syangja today, he said NC was being fearful of the alliance of the left parties.

Chairperson Dahal expressed grief over the Nepali Congress move to support to Bikram Pandey in he constituency of Chitwan he is contesting and accused the NC of undermining his and Girija Prasad Koirala’s joint efforts to give outlet to the country.