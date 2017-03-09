NHRC vehicle smashed in Saptari

9 March, Saptari: Cadres of agitating the United Democratic Madhesi Front (UDMF) today vandalised the vehicle carrying Spokesperson for the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC0 Mohana Ansari in Saptari.

However, no injuries were reported in the attack. Window panes of the vehicle (Ba 7 Cha 7479) were smashed.

The protesters also torched the office of District Land Revenue Office. Likewise, a dozen of passenger buses were smashed in the protest while UDMF cadres took to the streets and burnt tyres in protest of the Saptari incident wherein four UDMF cadres were killed on Monday in police firing. RSS