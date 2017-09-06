6 Sept, Beni (Myagdi): The night travel ban along the Beni – Jomsom route has been extended to September 16.

The local authorities had previously placed the ban from July 20 to August 31 for sake of travellers’ security following intermittent landslides along the Myagdi and Mustang sections. The rise in the water levels in the river has also forced the extension of the ban period.

As the situation persists, the ban was extended to September 16, said District Administration Office, Myagdi, which also issued a warning against using the route during the prohibited hours.

A Transport Management Committee meeting presided over by Chief District Officer, Krishna Prasad Adhikari, took the decision to extend the night travel ban until mid September. The security bodies and the transport entrepreneurs also gave their consent for enforcing the ban.

Of the 76 km route, the sections along Myagdi and lower Mustang are deemed most risky. The commuters are forced to take risk due to the continuing landslides at Guinthevir and Kavrebir of Dana in Annapurna rural municipality – 3 and Mustang’s Thasang rural municipality – 4.

“Multiple landslides are creating problems along the Myagdi road stretch,” Beni – Jomsom Road Project Supervisor, Indra Singh Sherchan shared. He added that the authorities are facing tremendous difficulties in clearing the landslide debris at Begkhola (river) strech in Raghuganga rural municipality – 1 as well as Guinthevir and Kavrevir sections.

Last year, the flooded Beg river swept away a Bailey bridge, which the local authorities are yet to replace with another concrete bridge. The delay has been creating unwarranted troubles for the commuters. The road obstruction has also caused difficulties for pilgrims heading towards Kagbeni of Mustang for Sorehasaradha rituals and obstructed the supply of Mustang’s juicy apples. RSS