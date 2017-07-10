10 July, Kathmandu: The Madan Puraskar Guthi has released the list of nine best books of the year 2073 BS.

Of the 195 books availed for Guthi, nine best books were announced in shortlist on Sunday.

Issuing a press note, Chair of Guthi Kunda Dixit said that one of the nine books would be provided with the Madan Puraskar of 2073 BS.

Guha, Guhalekh ra Guhachitra Yabam Anya Sampada of Purushottamlochan Shrestha, Chhaughar of Raj Sargam, Tapan of Sharad Poudel, Dohako Sidha Udan of Jay Chhangchha, Dhritrashta of Ghanshyam Kandel, Pratinayak of Hari Adhikari, Ma Stri Arthat Aimai of Seema Avash, Shukraraj Shashtriko Chasma of Rajendra Parajuli and Sagarmathako Gahirai of Nabaraj Parajuli are the short-listed books.

A committee formed to select the ‘Best Books’ made public the shortlist. RSS