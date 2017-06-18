18 June, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) Chairman, KP Sharma Oli, has said that there could be no compromise on the matters that defame the country’s nationality and sovereignty.

At a programme organised at the CPN (UML) Headquarters at Dhumbarahi today, Chairman Oli said that the UML is a nationalist party taking the country ahead on the basis of consensus and collaboration. He further said that national unity, welfare and sovereignty could not be exchanged with any benefits.

Saying the UML is not anti-Madhes, Chairman Oli said, “Now no one can blame that UML of being anti Madhes. Activities are underway to spread rumour against us. It is necessary to make it clear.”

He said that constitution could be amended as per its rational but it could not be acceptable to the UML if proposal against the interest of country was brought forcefully. Oli blamed the government of not focusing its attention on constitution implementation.

Welcoming the different people including treasurer of the Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal, Anita Yadav to his party, Chairman Oli said that appropriate responsibility would be given to them.

Fifteen people of different political parties including RJP-Nepal treasurer Yadav have joined the CPN (UML). She is wife of founder leader of the Tarai-Madhes Loktantrik Party, Shrikrishna Yadav . She was active in TMLP after the demise of her husband in a road accident at Bhimphedi of Makawanpur on January 22, 2010. Yadav had stood in the second Constituent Assembly election from TMLP. RSS