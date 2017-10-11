11 Oct, Dhulikhel: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Dr Ayodhee Prasad Yadav has urged the government and political parties to move ahead by forging a high-level consensus as the polls environment were created nationwide.

Addressing the closing session of a training conducted for chief election officers and returning officers named for the upcoming elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies on Wednesday, Dr Yadav urged all not to harbour doubt on timely elections, adding that no deviation was reported from any angle.

He also suggested the political parties and government to fully implement the election code of conduct for free and fair elections and expressed his confidence to book whoever involved in violation of election code of conduct.

Dr Yadav also urged the chief election officers and police administration to work on the basis of support and coordination. He also directed the officers to discharge their responsibility so that the EC should not issue any directive.

Likewise, Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Sah directed the officers to work in such a fashion that no past mistakes would recur.

Hemanta Rawal, on behalf of the chief election officers, committed to meeting their responsibility honestly and without compromise and pressure from others.

A total of 77 district judges, nine judges kept in pool and under secretaries of the Judicial Service were present in the training programme. RSS