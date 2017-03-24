No elections by keeping Morcha out, Dr Koirala says

24 March, Kathmandu: Nepali Congress central committee member Dr Shekhar Koirala has said parties should not go for elections without bringing the agitating Madhesi Morcha on board.

At an award distribution ceremony organized by Girija Prasad Koirala Trade Union Award in the capital city on Friday, Dr Koirala said that all political parties should unite to resolve the problems facing the country.

He also said that NC was founded on the basis of labourer’ movement and added that the party was working for the cause of the rights of labourers.

On the occasion, lawmaker Pushkar Acharya said that the state should not negate the concerns of the labourers as the constitution was drafted due to the labourers’ agitations.

During the programme, Assistant General Secretary of Nepal Trade Union Congress Ashasingh Rathaur, GP Koirala Labour Foundation Shishir Kumar Jha, Nepal Electricity Authority Employees Association Chairman Janardan Bhattarai and others expressed their opinions demanding the formation of a labour commission.

Meanwhile, Girija Prasad Koirala Trade Union Award was provided to Surath Bahadur KC, the central committee member of Nepal Construction and Related Employees’ Association for his special contribution to the welfare of the workers.

The award carries a purse of Rs 10,025 and a letter of appreciation. RSS