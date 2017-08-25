25 August, Surkhet: CPN (Maoist Centre) chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has claimed that the party would not see defeat in any upcoming elections.

Admitting weakness in the organisational mobilisation for party’s defeats in the two rounds of local-level elections, he said the party would not face any defeat from now onwards.

During his meeting with journalists, the former Prime Minister who was here to address the party training for the Province number 6 insisted on the need of directly elected presidential system to bring political stability in the country.

In response to journalists’ query about the possibility of the presentation of a fresh amendment proposal after Prime Minister Sher Bahadur’s India visit, the Maoist Centre chair said the government had no such plan at the moment when the House had recently failed to endorse the second amendment proposal due to lack of a two-thirds majority.

“The constitution amendment issue is Nepal’s internal affairs,” he added.

He took the time to accuse those forces who according to him are reluctant to internalize changes were attempting to thwart the provincial and central elections.

Some 500 members of the party’s national general convention organising committee have gathered here to attend the training that kicked off in Birendranagar.

Leaders Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal, Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Maya Prasad Sharma, Tek Bahadur Basnet, Kali Bahadur Malla and Maheshwor Gahatraj are also in the town to attend the event. RSS