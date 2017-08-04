4 August, Kathmandu: Minister for Youth and Sports Rajendra Kumar KC has said there should not be over-politicization in the sports sector as it was means of recognizing the nation in international arena.

While speaking in a programme organized to fete and congratulate him in the capital, Minister KC urged to intensify the preparations for South Asian Games (SAG) to be held in home ground.

He further shared that the government was prioritizing to intensify the construction works of the infrastructure in the sports sector.

Minister KC opined for building at least one stadium in each province. He further stressed the importance of including sports subjects in the school curriculum. RSS