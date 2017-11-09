9 Nov, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that the President has no reason to stop certification of the Medical Education Act passed introduced through an ordinance.

During the meeting with Prof Dr Govinda KC at his official residence at Baluwatar on Thursday, Prime Minister Deuba said that further information would be garnered about the status of the Act passed by the cabinet. Saying the Act would be certified at any cost, PM Deuba urged Prof Dr KC to remain assured in this regard, according to PM’s Press Coordinator Govinda Pariyar.

On the occasion, Prof Dr KC thanked the government for bringing the Medical Education Act through ordinance and urged the PM to take initiative before the President for its certification soon.

He also requested Prime Minister Deuba to make public the letter sent by the Education Ministry to Nepal Medical Council urging it to grant affiliation to the Kathmandu National Medical College as well as report of the cheating scandal in the recently held MBBS exams immediately.

The PM telephoned Education Minister Gopalman Shrestha and directed him to bring the letter back from the Council, said Dr Avishekraj Singh, who had accompanied Dr KC in the meeting. RSS